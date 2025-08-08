Movie Showing ‘Naked Women’ on MAGA School Boss’ Office TV Revealed

An action movie starring Jackie Chan and featuring “severe” sex and nudity may have been playing on the TV of ultra-conservative Oklahoma schools chief Ryan Walters during a meeting that is now the subject of an investigation.

State Board of Education members Ryan Deatherage and Becky Carson told Oklahoma’s News 4 that they were “deeply disturbed” by scenes of naked women surrounded by drugs that appeared on the Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction’s TV during a closed-door executive session on July 24.

Walters, who has mandated Trump-branded Bibles in classrooms, remains under investigation, despite previously denying the claims, adding that his office had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has called the board members’ allegations “lies.” Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo

Now it turns out Walters, who has also called modern education “absurd,” may have been inadvertently watching the NSFW action film.

Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert claimed the risqué footage was potentially from a Jackie Chan movie that was airing on Samsung TV Plus Channel 1204 at the time of the executive session.

In a Tuesday statement, the speaker said a third-party cybersecurity company conducted an investigation that found the movie channel was displayed when the TV was initially powered on. Hilbert double checked with a government affairs specialist working for Samsung about what was airing in that time slot.

“It was, understandably, an unusual inquiry, and it took several days to receive a response,” Hilbert said. “However, this morning, I was provided confirmation that the films airing during that timeframe were The Protector (1985) followed by The Foreigner (2017).”

Action hero Jackie Chan in “The Protector.” Pierre Perrin/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Protector, an R-rated 1985 thriller, depicts naked women in a laboratory packing cocaine. IMDb says the film has “severe” sex and nudity, with comments from viewers noting, “Most of the full frontal nudity is non-erotic. A slew of anonymous women having to work nude in the heroin plant to prevent theft of product” and “there is a long section with many females that are fully nude at the plant.”

Hilbert said the “content described by the board members” matched scenes with The Protector he had reviewed on IMDb.

He noted, “the most plausible explanation” was that the TV, which had been in Walters’ office for less than two months, “automatically launched Samsung’s free streaming service and began playing a film that contained explicit content, without anyone in the room realizing it at the time.”

Hilbert called it a “bizarre accident” involving technology.

Oklahoma Speaker of the House Kyle Hilbert. okhouse.gov

“This information seems to vindicate both the State Superintendent as well as the two board members,” Hilbert added. “It is not credible to believe that the Superintendent or any member of his staff intentionally played an inappropriate film in the middle of an active board meeting. Additionally, it does not appear that Samsung’s internal movie channels list streamable content days in advance so a planned conspiracy would be highly unlikely. Instead, the available evidence points to a bizarre accident involving a newly installed television defaulting to a pre-programmed channel.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Walters’ office about the latest revelations.

Carson told The Oklahoman last week that she saw “naked women” on the office TV screen during an executive session. When Walters was confronted, he turned the screen off. Her allegation was backed up by another board member, Ryan Deatherage, who also saw the screen in the meeting.

Walters told Hilbert he believed he saw images of a doctor and nurse in a white lab coat when he turned the screen around in order to switch it off, he said in his Tuesday statement. However, Walters did not share that piece of information during a July 29 press conference on the matter, according to News 4. He told reporters, “There is nothing scandalous that I was a part of whatsoever.”

On July 30, Walters again repeated his denials when he blasted the report on his X account, claiming he was the subject of “the nastiest political attack on an Oklahoma official. These are lies by board members, by a corrupt news media... to try to destroy my character.” He called for the board members to quit over what he called “egregious lies.”

These egregious lies and baseless attacks will not slow me down one bit.



This only empowers me to continue in my fight for Oklahomans. pic.twitter.com/IcdllnOKvm — Ryan Walters (@RyanWalters_) July 30, 2025

Carson and Deatherage told News 4 they appreciated Hilbert’s effort to vindicate the board. However, in a joint statement, they questioned Walters’ motivations.

“What we saw on TV is content that would get the certificate of any teacher in this state revoked had it showed up on a classroom TV,” the statement read.

“Now we have to ask the question. Why did Superintendent Walters lie about the TV being connected to the internet and what he saw on the TV that day? He repeatedly called the board members liars and attempted to destroy our reputation. We are deeply disturbed by the events of the last week and a half, but we will continue to work for the students of Oklahoma.”

The most recent post from Ryan Walters’ Facebook page. screen grab

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation both confirmed Tuesday that criminal investigations are ongoing, despite reaching no conclusions yet.

The Daily Beast has contacted the offices for an update on the investigations.

In Walters’ latest Facebook post on Thursday, he ignored the investigations, instead promoting the “Oklahoma ‘America First’ test,” which he said was “designed to keep woke teachers from blue states out of classrooms.”