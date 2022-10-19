Movie Star Anna May Wong Becomes First Asian American to Feature on U.S. Currency

Read it at CNN
Movie star Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency a century on from her first leading role on the silver screen. The early Hollywood actor’s signature bangs and pencil-thin eyebrows will appear on the back of quarters starting Monday. Wong’s coin is the fifth design out of the American Women Quarters Program, which highlights groundbreaking women throughout U.S. history. The other four designs—all of which have been put into production this year—include poet Maya Angelou; Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller; and suffragist Nina Otero-Warren.