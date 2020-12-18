Stay Safe and Promote a Little Holiday Cheer With These Festive Masks
MASK UP!
While face masks are always utilitarian, brands have caught wise that they’re also an opportunity for self-expression. The latest options? New and unique ways to accessorize for the holidays. With MQ Direct’s latest mask set, you can keep the spirit of the season alive everywhere you go.
MQ Direct’s new X-MAS 3-Ply masks provide defense against airborne particles with some added holiday flair. Festive patterns like trees, ice stakes, presents, and more can help keep spirits bright. But they’re not just style: the elastic ear loops and adjustable nose clips ensure a secure and comfy fit.
X-MAS 3-Ply Masks (50-pack)
