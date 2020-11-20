While a possible COVID vaccine seems closer than ever, there’s still no excuse to forgo the CDC-recommended preventive measures. As of now, a mask is still the most effective method of controlling the spread of COVID-19. While most masks provide some protection, the N95 remains the gold standard.

Most commercially available masks tend to be loose-fitting, which hampers their effectiveness against droplets—the primary method of COVID transmission. However, MQ DIRECT's HARLEY N95 masks do not suffer this problem. Instead,they feature unique behind-the-neck bands that create an air-tight seal.

MQ DIRECT's HARLEY N95 masks are NIOSH approved, meaning they meet the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s standard of filtering at least 95% of airborne particles. Additionally, they’re also FDA-approved.

Durable, fluid-resistant, and comfortable, the HARLEY N95 masks can help provide you and your family safety and peace of mind during the upcoming winter season.

HARLEY N95 Mask (10-pack) Buy at MQ DIRECT $ 59

HARLEY N95 Mask (20-pack) Buy at MQ DIRECT $ 117

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.