Mr. ‘Small House’ Elon Musk Causes a Stir With Alleged Glass Mansion

Elon Musk, who has frequently boasted of his modest living arrangements, is facing scrutiny over allegations that Tesla workers spent time designing a possible home for him. According to The Wall Street Journal, renderings of the glass building—which went by the code name “Project 42”—included a possible outdoor “waterfall feature” and an external design in the “shape of a twisted hexagon” or a boxier form similar to a luxurious Apple Store. The plans apparently sparked enough internal concern that an investigation was launched to determine “whether company resources had been misused.” Neither Musk nor Tesla responded to the Journal's requests for comment.