MrBeast Uploads First Video on Elon Musk's X
TESTING, TESTING
Well, Elon Musk got his wish. Wildly popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast) uploaded a video to X—formerly known as Twitter—a month after he rejected a call from Musk to post on the platform. “I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it,” the 25 year old said in the post. “Will share ad rev next week.” Donaldson had previously rejected a suggestion from another user to upload his videos on X saying, “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it,” before adding, “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!” The video, which is actually a repost of a YouTube video posted four months ago, was later reshared by Musk with the caption “First MrBeast video posted directly on X!”