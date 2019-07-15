PRIME DAY 2019

You’ll Want to Add These Great Smelling and Best-Selling Cleaning Products to Your Prime Day Cart ASAP

Serious question, Mrs. Meyers: Can they make their hand soap in perfume form?

Marissa Miller

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Cleaning your house can feel super cathartic until the scent of toxic chemicals begins to sting your nostrils. That’s never the case with Mrs. Meyers cleaning products. They boast a distinct delicate citrus smell. From laundry detergent to soy candles, your home (and hands!) will finally smell spick and span. | Get it on Amazon > 

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Marissa Miller

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.