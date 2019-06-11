Get ready for Mrs. Mooch.

The wife of Donald Trump’s wildest and shortest-lived spokesman—Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days in the job (or was it 11?) after telling a journalist that Steve Bannon was, uh, only interested in pleasing himself—is being lined up to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, according to a report in the New York Post’s Page Six.

Deirdre Scaramucci, née Ball, described as ‘reality TV-gold’ by one insider, is perhaps most famous heretofore for filing for divorce from her husband when she was nine months pregnant in 2017 as an expression of her unhappiness at him for accepting a role as White House communications director without consulting her.

At the time, she said, “We actually never really talked about it. So, obviously, he was campaigning with him. And then one thing led to another, kind of like spiraled out of control and the next thing we knew, Donald Trump was the president. And, Anthony was, you know, signed up to be with him.”

She subsequently made up with her husband, now 55, after he lost his job in one of the most chaotic and slapstick week of the Trump administration. He gave an interview to a reporter from The New Yorker in which he declared, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” without declaring the encounter to be off-the-record. He also called then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic.”

Page Six quotes a source as saying: “Scaramucci’s wife is doing Housewives. They’ve been wanting new blood and have been striking out with new cast members. She’s been meeting with Bravo.”

The arrival of Mrs. Mooch might spell disaster for one other star of the show, however, with Page Six saying that society fixture Tinsley Mortimer could face the chop.

The Scaramuccis are clearly hungry for fame. Deirdre’s husband was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, and Page Six says he is 100% behind his wife’s new career move.

Luann de Lesseps is reportedly seeking more money to return to the show. Now on probation after being arrested in Florida on Christmas Eve 2017, she told Page Six, “I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle.”

Deirdre, who is 39, graduated from the University of Buffalo in 2001 and has an MA in communications. She met Anthony Scaramucci while working at his Manhattan hedge fund, SkyBridge Capital.