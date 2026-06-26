MS NOW Anchor Leaves Network After 3 Decades

Alex Witt, 65, is leaving MS NOW after nearly 30 years with the network. The anchor currently hosting the weekend program, Alex Witt Reports, plans to depart later this year, according to a memo sent to staff by network president Rebecca Kutler. Her exit marks the end of a long career that made her one of the channel’s most recognizable and enduring faces. Witt joined the network, then known as MSNBC, in 1999 and went on to anchor across multiple time slots while covering some of the biggest news events of the past three decades. During her tenure, she reported from Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. In 2011, she launched Alex Witt Reports, which became a staple of the network’s weekend lineup. In her memo, Kutler praised Witt’s contributions, calling her a “trusted and steady presence” for viewers. Witt’s departure comes as MS NOW reshapes its weekend schedule. Beginning June 28, the network will introduce a slate of taped video podcasts from personalities including Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, and Crooked Media.