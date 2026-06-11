MS NOW Host Sounds Alarm on ‘Completely Isolated’ Trump

President Donald Trump’s increasing isolation from negative news about his presidency is raising concerns that he is out of touch with reality.

That is according to MS Now’s Jonathan Lemire based on his own reporting and a bombshell report from The New York Times. Lemire sounded the alarm on the “bubble” that Trump’s White House staff has put him in.

“All presidents exist in some sort of bubble, but this one in particular, it’s an echo chamber,” he said on MS Now’s Morning Joe.

The "Morning Joe" crew raised alarm about Trump's isolation from reality. Morning Joe/ MS Now

He explained that even on the rare occasions when Trump does leave the safety of his White House or his Mar-a-Lago golf club, he still speaks only to crowds that overwhelmingly agree with him.

“He only talks to people who agree with him. He does no domestic travel anymore. None. And to [conservative journalist] David Drucker’s point, that is where he would go out on the road,” he continued. “He’d go to these rallies, he’d see what lines would work or what not. And that would give him a sense as to what the American people, or at least his voters cared about.”

Trump was met with thunderous booing at the NBA Finals this week. It was one of the only times he has subjected himself to the general public, and not just a strictly MAGA crowd. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Lemire added that those trips have “stopped,” entirely, and unlike during his first term, when he would rage on Twitter, he has isolated himself to only Truth Social, which is only used by MAGA supporters.

“Instead, he’s being fed AI slop on Truth Social. That’s the only feedback he’s getting from ‘real people,’” he said.

Trump doesn't even react with those who oppose him on social media, as he has completely siloed himself to Truth Social. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“And he is completely out of touch. I mean, yesterday him blurting out, ‘I love the inflation.’ It’s like Brick and Anchorman yelling, ‘I love lamps’ because he didn’t know what else to say. I mean, it was just it was that nonsensical. And it will be featured in every possible campaign ad this fall,” he continued, laughing.

Lemire also noted that Trump’s out-of-touch comments will only add to what is expected to be a disastrous midterm cycle for Republicans.

“I think the point here is, right, that it’s not just disconnected from voters, it’s also disconnected from what Republicans need him to be,” Lemire explained. “They need him to be talking about the economy. They need him to at least pretend to care what people are thinking and feeling about.

“And instead, he’s consumed with foreign adventures. And he’s consumed with his legacy and remaking Washington in his own image. He cares about what, what, how he’ll be remembered forever, and he’s losing sight of what got him back to the office in the first place,” he continued.

Trump has grown obsessive over his design projects across D.C. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Host Joe Scarborough seemingly agreed with Lemire’s assessment, citing the Times as he explained that Trump is even cut off from many around him. The Times reported that president’s inner circle convened a secret meeting in the Situation Room without him to discuss paths forward as it relates to the release of the Epstein files.

“The thing that ran through that entire piece was that nobody could talk to the president about what could be the biggest crisis in his presidency,” Scarborough said. “He’s completely isolated even inside the White House, according to this report.”