MS Now Panelist Predicts Trump’s Next High-Profile Ouster

An MS NOW panelist says another of Donald Trump’s lieutenants may be headed for the chopping block after humiliating the president.

Journalist Molly Jong-Fast, a former Daily Beast editor, suggested that Trump is ready to fire Jeanine Pirro, his top federal prosecutor in D.C., after she ditched his preferred version of events surrounding the Reflecting Pool renovation disaster.

Trump made his frustration with Pirro clear on Saturday. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

The 75-year-old U.S. Attorney for D.C. on Friday abandoned her case against David Hearn, a former Olympic canoeist who was charged with vandalizing the pool—a devastating blow to the 80-year-old president’s claims that damages to the newly renovated pool were caused by “vandals.”

Pirro acknowledged that the sheets of floating paint that appeared after the renovation were caused by “flawed installation by the contractors,” and accused the Interior Department of “failing to fully and accurately provide” that information to her prosecutors before they charged Hearn with property destruction.

“Had [the Interior Department] been forthcoming with the information clearly in its possession, the government would not have sought a grand jury indictment” against Hearn, Pirro’s filing said. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“Trump operates on this sort of ‘Earth 2’ scenario where things are as he says they are,” Jong-Fast said during an appearance on Alex Witt Reports.

“We saw this with Kristi Noem, where you can only shift reality so much,” she added, referring to the former DHS secretary who was ousted after a series of controversies, including her claims about civilians killed by federal immigration agents.

“Given all of this newly discovered information, it is difficult to attribute the widespread damage to the Reflecting Pool to vandalism,” Pirro wrote in her motion to the court. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Pointing to Pirro’s past as a Fox News host, Jong-Fast continued, “She got this job because Donald Trump liked her on television, so it’s not as if she’s eminently qualified... Part of being in this administration—especially for women—is appearing in a way that pleases Donald Trump, whatever that means.”

“You could certainly see her losing her job over this,” she added.

Pirro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has already made his frustration with Pirro clear, fuming on Truth Social Saturday, “I don’t know what she was thinking?”

“There may have been some contractor difficulty, but the major damage was caused by VANDALS!” he wrote.

Pirro has also made an enemy in the Trump Cabinet by throwing Interior Secretary Doug Burgum under the bus in her motion to dismiss Hearn’s charges.

Burgum pushed back against Pirro in an X post Saturday, writing that his department “provided the U.S. Attorney’s office expert and eyewitness testimony to the damage done by vandals and provided every piece of evidence they asked for in the requested time line [sic] detailing each area of damage at the pool.”

Pirro has made an enemy in the Trump Cabinet. Sec. Doug Burgum on X

Nearly every high-profile official Trump has removed in his second term has been a woman, including Noem, ex-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and ex-Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigned in April, citing personal family health reasons.