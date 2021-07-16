MSNBC Anchor Kasie Hunt Reportedly Bolts for CNN
SURPRISE
MSNBC anchor Kasie Hunt surprised viewers of her early-morning show Way Too Early by announcing that Friday’s program would be her last for the network. “This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” Hunt said, adding that she would reveal her ‘new adventure in the next few weeks.”
According to Variety, Hunt is actually leaving MSNBC for CNN, where she is expected to spend the bulk of her time working on digital streaming content. As part of an apparent effort to expand its online streaming footprint, CNN reportedly offered Hunt an annual salary of roughly $1.5 million to make the cross-network jump.
Hunt, who had been with MSNBC since 2013, had long been viewed as a rising star within the NBC ranks. Besides hosting her own daily morning show on MSNBC, Hunt was regularly seen on Meet the Press and NBC Nightly News and frequently filled in for anchor Chuck Todd on MSNBC’s MTP Daily. Prior to Way Too Early, Hunt hosted the weekend news show KasieDC and had gained notice as one of the network’s so-called Road Warriors during the 2016 presidential election.