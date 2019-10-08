CHEAT SHEET
MSNBC Announces It Will Co-Host Fifth Democratic Debate With WaPo
MSNBC will host the fifth Democratic primary debate next month, the network announced Tuesday. Co-sponsored by The Washington Post, the debate will take place Nov. 20 in Georgia, a potential 2020 battleground state with two senate seats Democrats plan to heavily contest in next year’s elections.
The Democratic National Committee, which dictates some rules for each debate, has further raised the bar for candidates hoping to participate. According to Politico, eight candidates have qualified for this fifth debate so far, including former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, businessmen Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker.