    MSNBC Apologizes After Accidentally Airing Image of Notorious White Supremacist

    OOPS

    Justin Baragona

    Contributor

    MSNBC host Joy Reid on Sunday issued an on-air apology and correction moments after her program mistakenly aired a photo of a notorious white supremacist during a segment on recently fired Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

    “I want to make a quick correction—a pretty big correction,” Reid said at the end of the segment. “Earlier in the segment as we were talking about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer. Very deeply sorry for that mistake.”

    Seconds before the network showed the image of the white nationalist Spencer, the program had aired a video featuring the correct Spencer speaking.