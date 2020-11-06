MSNBC Bails Out of ‘Dangerous’ Trump Speech After 30 Seconds
‘JUST CAN’T HAVE IT’
While CNN and Fox News both carried President Donald Trump’s 16-minute speech in its entirety Thursday evening—his first since prematurely and falsely declaring victory on Election Night—MSNBC pulled the plug after just 30 seconds.
Trump was ranting about “illegal votes” when anchor Brian Williams broke in to say, “Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States.” He added, “There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has no been no Trump victory that we know of.”
Later, Williams explained to viewers that MSNBC’s decision not to carry the president’s remarks “was not done as a stunt or out of theatrics, we just can’t have it,“ adding, “It was not rooted in reality. And at this point where our country is, it’s dangerous.”
Nicolle Wallace, who watched the speech in order to report on it, said, “I’m proud to work at a network that didn’t contribute to what Trump just did,” calling it “one of the more dangerous acts” he has undertaken as president.