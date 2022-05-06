MSNBC Boots Chuck Todd’s Weekday Show to Streaming Service
MOVE THE PRESS
Chuck Todd continues to get shuffled down the line at MSNBC. Less than two years after his daily version of Meet the Press was moved from 5 p.m. ET to the early afternoon, the network announced that MTP Daily is moving to NBC News’ streaming service and will now be called Meet the Press NOW. “NBC News is the leader in streaming news. Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a Friday morning statement. “Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.” Todd’s new online program will debut in June and stream live at 4 p.m. ET. Longtime NBC News anchor Chris Jansing will take over Todd’s 1 p.m. ET time slot on MSNBC. This latest programming shift comes shortly after White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who is reportedly seeking a gig with MSNBC, officially announced she was leaving the Biden administration.