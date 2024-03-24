MSNBC Boss: No Plan to Have Ronna McDaniel on OUR Shows

The news that former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel signed a contributor deal with NBC News left some staffers at cable channel MSNBC unsettled. But MSNBC President Rashida Jones sought to quell the backlash by telling employees that there are no plans to have McDaniel on its shows, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the conversations. MSNBC’s audience leans liberal and might not warm to McDaniel, given her support of Donald Trump and her election denialism. But NBC News’ political chief had nothing but good things to say about McDaniel in last week’s announcement, writing in a memo that 2024 is an “important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team.” McDaniel is set to appear on Meet the Press on Sunday.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10