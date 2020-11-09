MSNBC Cuts Ties With Contributors Working on Biden Transition Effort
ALWAYS DISCLOSE!
MSNBC is cutting ties with several paid contributors who now have official links to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition efforts.
A network insider confirmed on Monday that historian Jon Meacham will no longer be a paid network contributor after The New York Times reported that he had written Biden’s first official speech as president-elect and was involved in some of the ex-veep’s previous speeches. During Meacham’s appearances on the network, in the days following the election, it was never disclosed on-air that he was working with the campaign.
The MSNBC insider also confirmed that Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who was appointed to Biden’s coronavirus task force this week, will no longer serve as a paid contributor. Both Meacham and Emanuel would be allowed back on the network as guests with disclosures of their ties to the transition efforts.