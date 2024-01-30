MSNBC’s Joy Reid apologized Monday for cursing on a hot mic during her broadcast of The ReidOut—the latest instance of a news anchor making a regrettable choice.

During a segment on how Republicans are responding to proposed border legislation in light of how Donald Trump recently came out against it, Reid introduced a relevant clip of President Joe Biden speaking at a South Carolina event over the weekend.

“If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly… And Congress needs to get it done,” Biden said, referring to the deal that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has been negotiating with Democrats.

Reid can then be heard saying with a laugh, “—Starting another fucking war.” Her mic was then cut, but turned on a moment later. It was unclear what the MSNBC anchor was referring to.

She continued on: “—Still trying to kill the deal,” she said, referring to Trump. “He bragged about blocking progress and said, ‘Please, please, blame him if it fails.’”

Trump told a Las Vegas crowd Saturday that he indeed wants to be responsible should the legislation fall apart.

At the end of the broadcast, Reid gave an apology.

“I was chatting during a clip that was playing, and you know, we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my behind-the-scenes chatter,” she said. “I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”