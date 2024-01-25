CHEAT SHEET
    1

    McConnell Reportedly Turning on Border Bill to Appease Trump

    ‘IN A QUANDARY’

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference following the Republicans weekly policy luncheon on January 23, 2024 in Washington, DC.

    Samuel Corum/Getty Images

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) apparently changed his tune on the hotly contested border bill during a closed-door meeting with Republicans on Wednesday, NBC News reports. Previously, McConnell has faithfully backed the passing of bipartison legislation which would tighten immigration restrictions and provide aid to Ukraine, but in the meeting, McConnell floated splitting the bill. “When we started this, the border united us and Ukraine divided us,” McConnell told Republicans, according to a source familiar with his comments. “The politics on this have changed,” he added. Chaos at the border is a useful tool for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, and McConnell noted that would make it difficult for Republicans to back the bill. “We don’t want to do anything to undermine him,” said McConnell, whose remarks were first reported by Punchbowl News. “We’re in a quandary.”

