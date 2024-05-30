MSNBC Host Joy Reid Unloads on Pro-Trump Troll Outside Trial

A right-wing troll’s provocative comment to MSNBC anchor Joy Reid outside Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial on Wednesday spurred the liberal commentator to call him “a fucking idiot.”

Ben Bergquam, a host on the fringe, MAGA-friendly network Real America’s Voice, recorded himself approaching Reid to ask her a question.

“Joy, just wondering: Do you think people with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ know they have it?” he asked with a smirk.

“You’re an idiot,” Reid replied.

Bergquam’s follow-up was more personal.

“Did you steal Trump’s haircut or did he steal yours?” he asked.

Reid, host of The ReidOut, was a bit more pointed the second time around, calling him “a fucking idiot.”

Bergquam shared a clip of the cringey exchange on X in a post that exhaustively listed three dozen handles for other right-wing accounts like Tucker Carlson’s and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s.

The activities of Trump supporters outside the criminal hush money trial have thus far largely been confined to heckling, shouting matches or—in Bergquam’s case—any encounter that could conceivably go viral.