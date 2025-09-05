MSNBC Host Labels RFK Jr. a ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Lawrence O’Donnell has unleashed on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., labeling him “a crime against humanity” and “the most dangerous nepo baby in American history.”

The MSNBC host savaged the health secretary on Thursday’s episode of The Last Word, where O’Donnell, 73, revealed he had briefly studied with 71-year-old RFK Jr., whose father was the United States attorney general in the ’60s and whose uncle was President John F. Kennedy.

“No Kennedy has ever trafficked more blatantly and offensively in the dead Kennedys’ memories than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has never been a serious student of or practitioner of anything,” O’Donnell said.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's 2026 health care agenda. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Robert Kennedy Jr. was a heroin addict in high school, college, law school and beyond,” O’Donnell continued. “He did not have one day of his life as a serious student. I was in one class with him in college in a small classroom where, when he showed up, it was obvious that he wasn’t really present.”

The host discussed RFK Jr. giving testimony on Thursday in a heated Senate Finance Committee hearing on Trump’s health care agenda, where he was grilled over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and told he should resign or quit.

O’Donnell questioned the Health Secretary’s qualifications, saying he did not take chemistry or biology in college and “would not have gotten through one day” of a pre-med course.

“He got that job from Donald Trump because of one word: Kennedy,” O’Donnell said.

“Donald Trump, a lifelong attention addict, grew up obviously dazzled by the Kennedy fame machine,” the MSNBC host continued. “Fame is currency with Donald Trump. And so the most unqualified and incompetent Health and Human Services Secretary in history took his place in the Trump cabinet, working for a man whose fortune and business career was handed to him by his father.”

O’Donnell also claimed that Donald Trump’s “neurological aging has surely reached the point where he can no longer spell the word ‘science,’” and that he appears to “hate expertise,” especially in medical science.

“And so Donald Trump got the Health and Human Services Secretary that he deserves, but the country did not,” O’Donnell said. “Robert Kennedy Jr. has called the COVID vaccines, quote, ‘A crime against humanity.’ Robert Kennedy Jr. is a crime against humanity. People are already dying this year in this country from measles because they followed the guidance of the anti-vaccine warrior and madman. Robert Kennedy Jr.”

It is not the first time O’Donnell has mentioned attending Harvard University with RFK Jr. in the mid `70s.

“That uneducated buffoon did not take a single pre-med science course in college,” he said. “And in the class I was in with him in college, he could not keep his eyes open. I did not know then that he was a heroin addict every day he was in college.”