MSNBC Host Says Karoline Leavitt Looked ‘Ashen’ After Putin Meeting

Antonia Hylton cited reporting from the summit that suggested Karoline Leavitt looked frightened after meeting with Putin.

MSNBC host Antonia Hylton has suggested that President Donald Trump’s aides, particularly Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, may have been “frightened” by what they had witnessed during the president’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday night’s episode of MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime, Hylton spoke to former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul—an Obama appointee—about Trump’s summit with Putin in Anchorage on Friday.

“A lot of the press corps that was there, they reported in the minutes and hours after the presser that they saw members of the administration, like Karoline Leavitt, look ashen, almost frightened after what they had seen behind closed doors. What did that indicate to you?” Hylton asked McFaul.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - AUGUST 15: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The much-anticipated Alaska summit was widely viewed as a failure. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

McFaul responded, “We should all be glad that we did not go to Alaska, because I was in Helsinki with you. And I was in Geneva when President Biden met. They traveled a long way for nothing in return, those journalists.”

He continued, ”But that suggests to me that this was a bigger disaster than they’re letting on. To your point, they’re trying to spin it, although they’re not even trying to spin it. That’s a really interesting thing.”

”When I worked at the White House and we would have meetings like this, I was the SAO—the senior administration official—that would call up journalists, that would call The New York Times to say, ‘This is what was discussed,’ to push it this way. They’re not even attempting to do that because they know they don’t have anything to work with.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

ALASKA, US - AUGUST 15 : (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - ' KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) President Donald Trump meets his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin on the tarmac in a red-carpet greeting after the Russian presidential plane touched down in Anchorage, Alaska, United States on August 15, 2025. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, begin critical talks in Alaska Friday, aimed at bringing an end to the Kremlin's over-three-year war on Ukraine. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin as the first U.S. president in years to welcome the Russian leader onto American soil. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The summit in Alaska was largely considered a failure as the highly-anticipated peace deal between Russia and Ukraine failed to materialize.

After a significant amount of pomp and circumstance that included a literal red carpet and three hours of talks, Trump told reporters, “We didn’t get there—but we have a very good chance of getting there.”

“There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said. “I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and I’ll, of course, call up President Zelensky and tell them about today’s meeting. It’s ultimately up to them.”

Prior to the summit, Leavitt was on the defensive, taking aim at naysayers who dared to criticize Trump.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Thursday morning, Leavitt said of the president’s critics, “I think it’s pathetic that some of the chatter that we see from these so-called experts who have zero accomplishments on their own resumes to point to.”

“President Trump knows what he’s doing.”

