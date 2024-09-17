MSNBC Host Curses on Air in Clever Jab at Trump’s New Crypto Partner
‘I SHOULDN’T HAVE SAID THAT’
Stephanie Ruhle, a host for MSNBC, blurted out a curse word on air while taking a dig at Donald Trump’s new cryptocurrency business partner. Chase Herro, who has called himself a “dirtbag of the internet,” has joined Trump and his three sons in the creation of a decentralized finance money market called World Liberty Financial, on which customers will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrency. Ruhle, who hosts the program The 11th Hour, was joined by Bloomberg reporter Zeke Faux, and the pair were reacting to a 2018 YouTube clip in which Herro, driving a Rolls Royce, says, “you can literally sell s--t in a can, wrapped in p--s, covered in human skin, for a billion dollars if the story is right.” “Our potential future next president and his boy, the ‘internet dirtbag,’” Ruhle remarked in response. Faux chimed in with a review of Herro’s resume, which he noted included “selling colon cleanses.” This prompted a knee-jerk quip from Ruhle: “So he’s not full of s--t.” As Faux laughed, Ruhle immediately apologized. “I shouldn’t have said that,” she said.