MSNBC Host Tears Into Trump, 79, Over ‘Visible Issues’

MSNBC host Chris Hayes has called out Donald Trump’s “visible issues” after the president suffered a series of senior citizen moments on his Asia tour.

“Trump is, I hate to remind you, a 79-year-old man, who appears to have some visible issues getting around alone on his overseas tour this week,” the host said during his Wednesday night monologue on All In with Chris Hayes.

Footage rolled of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, gently guiding a seemingly absent-minded Trump through Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace for a review of an honor guard on Tuesday.

Hayes, 46, observed that Trump was “just sort of wandering, gingerly navigating hallways and staircases, not always well, not seeming to always be in command.”

Clips of Trump looking frail while gingerly disembarking Air Force One in Japan and in South Korea this week have added to the speculation that all is not well with the president. Both times, he gripped the handrail tightly as he took measured, heel-to-toe steps down the stairs.

Trump admitted earlier this month, “I have to be careful [when walking down stairs] because one day I’m gonna probably fall.”

Hayes pointed out that before his flight to Japan, Trump had let slip that he had undergone an MRI during what the White House had billed as a routine checkup at Walter Reed on Oct. 10. “I got an MRI,” Trump said. “It was perfect.”

On Tuesday, he attacked Democratic congresswomen Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York as “low IQ” and boasted that he had passed “very hard” cognitive tests.

Hayes quipped, “Trump bragged that he aced a dementia test, which he appeared to have confused with an IQ test, and I will tell you, they are not the same.”

President Trump acknowledged that some of the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment were easy, but argued the later questions were harder. Screenshot via University of Missouri

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment asks respondents to draw a clock, identify pictures of animals, and repeat back a list of five words.

“This is a man who has very obviously aged quite a bit since he took over the presidency. We’re not even in year two yet,” Hayes said.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump has also posted a number of questionable Truth Social messages while overseas, prompting longtime foe Gavin Newsom to yet again attack his mental fitness.

The extra ds stand for dementia https://t.co/va7cOzC3Jx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 29, 2025

The commander-in-chief wrote and then quickly deleted a post Wednesday that read “South Carerdddd.”

Newsom, 58, commented, “The extra ds stand for dementia.”

Earlier in the week, Newsom mocked Trump’s 4 a.m. post pushing ill-advised medical advice about pain relievers and vaccine schedules for pregnant women and children.