Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Media
MSNBC Hosts Loudly Gasp as New Hegseth Texts Are Read: ‘Good Lord!’
👊🤡🔥
Joe Scarborough be heard lamenting the situation on a hot mic during a segment on the embarrassing national security snafu.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
8:31PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
8:07PM EDT
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Cause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Trumpland
New Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Isabel van Brugen
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Media
Jasmine Crockett Calls Out MTG’s ‘Bulls***’ in Angry Clash
Corbin Bolies