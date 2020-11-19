CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Steve Kornacki Is One of People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive’
MAP DADDY
Read it at People Magazine
MSNBC political journalist Steve Kornacki, who won the hearts of those following the 2020 presidential election with his vote-counting coverage, has been deemed one of People magazine’s sexiest men alive. “Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” People wrote in their annual ranking. “The MSNBC journalist’s tireless coverage tracking the long post-election day vote tallying process earned him the title of ‘Chartthrob.’” Kornacki—who’s also known as “Map Daddy” by his social media admirers—took the twelfth spot on the iconic list along with heartthrobs like Chris Evans, Maluma, and cover-star Michael B. Jordan.