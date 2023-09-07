MSNBC Moves Jen Psaki to Primetime as Maddow’s Lead-In
RESISTANCE TV
MSNBC announced on Thursday that former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expanding her role with the network, moving over to primetime on Monday evenings as the lead-in to The Rachel Maddow Show. Her program, Inside with Jen Psaki, will replace Monday’s broadcast of All In with Chris Hayes, which has been anchored by a rotating slot of guest hosts in recent months as Hayes—who continues to host his 8 p.m. ET program Tuesday through Friday—has worked on his podcast and live events. In addition to the Monday night broadcast, Psaki will continue to write her MSNBC political column and host the Sunday noon edition of Inside. Since launching earlier this year, Inside has been a ratings success, averaging nearly a million viewers last month and beating both CNN and Fox News in its time slot. MSNBC, fueled in part by Donald Trump’s indictments, has seen a ratings surge in recent months. Maddow, who now only hosts on Monday evenings, led the way by averaging over three million total viewers last month.