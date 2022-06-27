MSNBC Names Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s Successor
Months after MSNBC star Rachel Maddow reached a blockbuster deal to scale back her hosting duties, the network announced on Monday that Alex Wagner would succeed Maddow as host of the 9 p.m. ET hour four nights a week. Wagner, who returned to the network as a political analyst in February, previously hosted a daytime MSNBC show until its cancelation in 2015. Since her return, Wagner has filled in for both the top-rated Maddow and primetime host Chris Hayes. Wagner’s show, which will begin on August 16, will air Tuesday through Friday nights. Maddow will continue to host her program every Monday evening. In an interview with The New York Times, MSNBC president Rashida Jones gave a preview of Wagner’s program. “This is not a show where our hair is on fire and we’re yelling past each other, and we’re creating these manufactured moments of tension,” she said. “I really want the takeaway from this show to be a better understanding of what’s happening in the world.” MSNBC also noted that Wagner will be the only Asian American host in primetime on cable news.