MSNBC Panel Cracks Up at Trump’s Debate-Ducking Excuses

A panel on MSNBC’s The Weekend could not contain their laughter on Sunday as co-host Alicia Menendez poked fun at Donald Trump’s stated reason for skipping a second debate with Kamala Harris.

The former president declined a second face-off with the Vice President at a North Carolina rally on Saturday, after Harris agreed to a debate against the GOP presidential nominee hosted by CNN. Trump told the crowd that it was “too late” for another debate, before saying he would be interested in one put on by Fox News.

After playing a clip from Trump’s campaign event, Menendez, a self-described introvert, joked that the that former president’s reasoning sounded “a lot like what I have to say when I am trying to find a way out.”

“I have to wash my hair — it’s complicated. I just don’t know. I have to get a babysitter .... he does not want to do this,” she continued as panel members Michael Steele, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Eugene Daniels erupted with laughter.

The Vice President also needled her political rival for refusing a rematch.

“My opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept,” she said during a Wall Street fundraiser in Manhattan on Sunday. “I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people and to the voters to meet once more before Election Day and continue the conversation.”

The proposed CNN debate, which is set for Oct. 23, would follow Harris and Trump’s controversial and contentious debate on Sept. 10 that was hosted by ABC News.

Despite being fact-checked live for espousing migrant pet-eating conspiracy theories and false claims about “after-birth abortions,” the former president still immediately declared himself the winner of the first debate and said he would not face off with Harris again.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’” the former president wrote in a post on Truth Social.