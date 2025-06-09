MSNBC Reporter Hits Back at Insults From Trump’s Border Czar

MSNBC reporter Jacob Soboroff clapped back at President Donald Trump’s border czar’s attacks on him Monday after a report suggesting the government could arrest California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tom Homan complained to Fox & Friends on Monday that Soboroff edited a clip of their weekend interview regarding protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles to make it appear Homan wanted to arrest Newsom.

"He's a dishonest reporter. He took a 20-minute interview and chopped it up," Homan said. "I never threatened to arrest the governor. I said nobody is above the law—but I also said they haven't crossed a line."

But Soboroff on Monday defended his reporting, telling MSNBC he “did anything but” take Homan’s words out of context.

“In fact, we presented the clips in their entirety in all of our airings, including on NBCNews.com,” Soboroff told MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera Reports.

Soboroff interviewed Homan as riots broke out in Los Angeles over immigration raids and questioned whether he would arrest Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass if he felt they interfered in federal operations.

“If she crosses that line, we will ask DOJ to prosecute,” Homan said, referring to Bass. “Do I think she’s crossed the line yet? I don’t think she’s crossed the line yet.” He also affirmed that Newsom had not yet crossed the line.

Soboroff later brought up Homan’s comments to Newsom, who encouraged Homan to arrest him.

Reporter Jacob Soboroff asked Tom Homan if he would arrest figures like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass if they impeded federal operations during the L.A. protests. Homan said he'd consider it if "they cross the line." Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty

“He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me,” Newsom said. “That kind of bloviating is exhausting. So, Tom, arrest me. Let’s go.”

Soboroff said the video of his reporting, which aired on MSNBC, disputed Homan’s suggestion that he distorted his words.