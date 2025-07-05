Media

MSNBC Savages GOP Rep for Denying He’s Trump’s B***h

LMAO

Rep. Derrick Van Orden denied kowtowing to the president just before falling in line to pass the “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

The congressman doth protest too much.

An MSNBC panel tore into Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden on Saturday for boasting that he is not President Donald Trump’s “b---h”—just before falling in line to pass the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” along with 217 other Republicans.

“The president of the United States didn’t give us an assignment. We’re not a bunch of little b---hes around here okay?” Orden said in a clip.

Describing the remark as “too rich,” The Weekend host Jonathan Capehart pointed out that, despite the chest-beating, Van Orden caved to pressure from the president and voted for the bill.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) speaks to reporters ahead of a vote to pass the American Relief Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2024. The legislation failed to pass the House in a 174-235 vote. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a Republican from Wisconsin, insisted he and his colleagues were not "little b***ches" after he was challenged about his vote on Trump's spending bill. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

“And yet, brother man voted for the bill!” Capehart said, turning to Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank: “So is he a little b-word?”

“I hate to break it to the congressman, but, you know, being a little b-word and being a member of Congress are not mutually exclusive,” Milbank said, eliciting laughter.

US President Donald Trump (C) holds a gavel after signing the "Big Beautiful Bill Act" at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2025. US President Donald Trump signed his flagship tax and spending bill on July 4 in a pomp-laden Independence Day ceremony featuring fireworks and a flypast by the type of stealth bomber that bombed Iran. Trump pushed Republican lawmakers to get his unpopular "One Big Beautiful Bill" through a reluctant Congress in time for him to sign it into law on the US national holiday -- and they did so with a day to spare Thursday. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill passed by a razor-thin margin on Friday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” Friday, which passed by a margin of just four votes in the House. The bill extends the tax cuts from Trump’s first term and heavily invests in border security while slashing Medicaid and food assistance programs. It is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt.

Save the total of five Republicans—Senators Rand Paul, Thom Tillis, and Susan Collins, along with Congressmen Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick—who voted against the bill, the GOP has gotten considerable flak for kowtowing to the president rather than abiding by their feigned concerns over excessive government spending.

“Is there a bigger joke than the House Freedom Caucus now?” Milbank asked Saturday, referring to the conservative congressional bloc that had threatened to withhold its votes over concerns for the trillions the proposal promises to add to the deficit, before unilaterally backing the president’s bill.

“I mean, every time they roar like tigers and then they do the kitten tiptoe back into their cages,” she added. “Nobody’s going to take them seriously again.”

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now