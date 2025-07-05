MSNBC Savages GOP Rep for Denying He’s Trump’s B***h

The congressman doth protest too much.

An MSNBC panel tore into Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden on Saturday for boasting that he is not President Donald Trump’s “b---h”—just before falling in line to pass the president’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” along with 217 other Republicans.

“The president of the United States didn’t give us an assignment. We’re not a bunch of little b---hes around here okay?” Orden said in a clip.

Describing the remark as “too rich,” The Weekend host Jonathan Capehart pointed out that, despite the chest-beating, Van Orden caved to pressure from the president and voted for the bill.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a Republican from Wisconsin, insisted he and his colleagues were not "little b***ches" after he was challenged about his vote on Trump's spending bill. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

“And yet, brother man voted for the bill!” Capehart said, turning to Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank: “So is he a little b-word?”

“I hate to break it to the congressman, but, you know, being a little b-word and being a member of Congress are not mutually exclusive,” Milbank said, eliciting laughter.

President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill passed by a razor-thin margin on Friday. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Trump signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” Friday, which passed by a margin of just four votes in the House. The bill extends the tax cuts from Trump’s first term and heavily invests in border security while slashing Medicaid and food assistance programs. It is projected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt.

Save the total of five Republicans—Senators Rand Paul, Thom Tillis, and Susan Collins, along with Congressmen Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick—who voted against the bill, the GOP has gotten considerable flak for kowtowing to the president rather than abiding by their feigned concerns over excessive government spending.

“Is there a bigger joke than the House Freedom Caucus now?” Milbank asked Saturday, referring to the conservative congressional bloc that had threatened to withhold its votes over concerns for the trillions the proposal promises to add to the deficit, before unilaterally backing the president’s bill.