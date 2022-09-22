MSNBC Slammed for Putting Chris Matthews Back On-Air After Sexual Harassment Claims
BLOWBACK
MSNBC got a bag of mixed messages from its viewers after it put a disgraced talkshow host back in the hot seat. A Thursday episode of Morning Joe had former network talent Chris Matthews on to talk about Donald Trump’s future amid a series of lawsuits and investigations. “The president’s ice cream cone is melting,” Matthews insisted. But viewers weren’t so happy to see the familiar face, who was let go on account of sexual harassment allegations, with one critic tweeting, “Why the rehabilitation tour for someone aptly let go for their terrible actions?” Others, meanwhile, were happy that the 76-year-old had returned to their TV sets, with some mentioning that everyone deserves a “second chance.” Matthews retired from the network in 2020 after columnist Laura Bassett wrote a GQ exposé on the 23-year Hardball host, calling him out for making “objectifying and belittling comments” toward her and other female guests.