MSNBC Trounces Fox News, CNN in Trump Indictment Viewership
Cable-news viewers overwhelmingly flocked to MSNBC on Monday night for the liberal-leaning network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump’s fourth criminal indictment, this time for his Georgia election meddling. The stars aligned for MSNBC as Hillary Clinton was already scheduled to appear with star host Rachel Maddow, thus allowing viewers to see the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee react in real-time to the indictment of the man who wanted to “lock her up.” According to Nielsen, MSNBC drew 3.1 million total viewers in primetime on Monday, compared to Fox News’ 2.2 million and CNN’s 1.2 million. (MSNBC also led the way in the key demographic of adults aged 25-54, averaging 415,000 viewers.) Besides ranking first in total viewership in cable, the network’s 9 p.m. special coverage of the indictment, which featured the Clinton interview, led all of television with 3.9 million viewers overall, tripling CNN’s audience that hour and beating Fox News’ Hannity by 1.5 million. MSNBC also led all of TV in the 10 p.m. hour, drawing a total audience of 3.2 million and increased that viewership to 3.45 million the following hour during Georgia DA Fani Willis’ press conference. In recent months, while both Fox News and CNN have dealt with their own separate ratings struggles, MSNBC has reaped the benefits and seen its viewership grow.