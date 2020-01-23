MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Senators for Leaving Trial Early: ‘You Can Resign!’
Moments after House impeachment managers wrapped up their first day of arguments in the Senate trial on Wednesday, MSNBC host Chris Hayes tore into senators who reportedly left early and fell asleep during the proceedings. After MSNBC analyst Maya Wiley called it a “terrible look,” Hayes noted that we live in a nation where citizens are asked to serve on juries.
“Most of those people have other jobs they have to take leave from,” he exclaimed. “If the trial goes for a long time, often they don’t collect their paycheck from that and are given a meager amount of money relative to what some of those people might make.” “These peoples’ jobs is to do this,” Hayes continued. “This is literally their job. If you find it too annoying or frustrating or uncomfortable to sit for eight hours and listen, you can resign tomorrow and go get another job!”