MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Mixes Up South Carolina Dem Candidate Jaime Harrison With GOP’s Tim Scott
Chris Matthews’ latest faux pas isn’t doing the “Hardball” host any favors. While covering President Trump’s Friday night rally in South Carolina, Matthews mistook South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison, who he was speaking with live on-air at the time, with footage of Tim Scott (R-S.C.) taken at the event. Both Harrison and Scott are black.
The cringe-inducing mix-up began after Matthews commented on a shot of both Scott and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), both of whom attended the rally in Charleston. “I see you standing there next to the guy you’re going to beat maybe,” Matthews remarked to Harrison while referring to Harrison’s opponent. A number of off-air anchors quickly corrected the MSNBC host as Harrison remained silent. “Big mistake, mistaken identity, sorry,” Matthews said after realizing his error. The mishap is the latest incident in a string of bad press for the TV host. In addition to claims of sexual harassment from a female guest on his show, Matthews aggressively hounded Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) earlier this week as to why she believed accusations made by a former female employee of Michael Bloomberg, who said Bloomberg pressured her to have an abortion.