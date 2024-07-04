MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Wednesday laid into the “coward” responsible for the Heritage Foundation’s widely-criticized public agenda for a second Donald Trump administration, known as Project 2025.

Reid’s segment came the day after an alarming interview by the organization's president, Kevin Roberts, on the fringe right-wing network Real America’s Voice. In it, Roberts seemingly suggested that violence could erupt if liberals try to stop Project 2025 from being carried out.

Roberts also reacted positively—as did Trump himself—to the Supreme Court granting former presidents immunity from prosecution for “official” acts.

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” he ominously said.

Roberts later took a shot at “so many anchors at MSNBC” who are “losing their minds daily”—without naming names.

On The Reid Out, the namesake host dedicated most of her monologue to the subject before playing back Roberts’ interview.

“When I heard [Roberts]... essentially issue a violent threat against Americans, I had two thoughts. Thought one: he ain’t going to do nothing violent,” Reid told guest Sherrilyn Ifill, a law professor and the former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

“He’ll be at a country club somewhere, golfing, while the real violent people, the armed people, the Proud Boys types, do the actual dirty work,” Reid went on. “So that man is a coward, and he likes to talk a lot of crap, but it is still a threat. And I took it as a declaration of war against the rest of us.”

For her part, Ifill remarked that “the gloves are off.”

“They are no longer afraid to say what their true intentions are,” she said, before comparing them to the secessionist states in the Civil War. “They don’t get the title of American Revolution. They are the Confederacy, bent on destroying this country.”