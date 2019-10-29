CHEAT SHEET
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Bashes ‘Chickensh*t’ Pro-Trump Pundits for Smearing Vindman
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday blasted right-wing commentators who have questioned National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s loyalty, calling such pundits “chickenshit.”
After it was reported that Vindman would testify to Congress that he twice raised concerns to his superiors over President Trump’s infamous July call to the Ukrainian president, Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, ex-Bush Administration official John Yoo, and CNN contributor Sean Duffy all suggested Vindman was a Ukrainian double agent.
After playing a clip of Yoo claiming “some people might call [Vindman’s actions] espionage,” Wallace railed: “Except those people aren’t chickenshit like the three of you and they know he passed a background check that the president’s daughter and son-in-law didn’t.” Vindman, an Iraq War veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart, is a Ukrainian-American immigrant who emigrated from Ukraine when he was three years old.