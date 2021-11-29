MSNBC Anchor Accidentally Likes Tweet Saying She Should Replace ‘Tool Boy’ Chuck Todd on ‘Meet the Press’
WHOOPS
MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent Stephanie Ruhle recently “liked” a tweet that was not only extremely critical of her colleague Chuck Todd, but also suggested she should replace him as host of the iconic Sunday talk show Meet the Press. First flagged by TV news insider site FTVLive, Twitter account @liberalmommaof4 replied to a post by Daily Show producer Matt Negrin that blasted Todd, saying Todd “needs to go” and that MTP “used to be a reputable show until tool boy showed up.” The “Liberal Momma” account then added Ruhle would do a[n] excellent job” replacing Todd.
Network sources say that Ruhle liked the tweet mistakenly and quickly unliked it on Monday morning after the accident was noticed. An NBC News spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the social media reaction was an accident on Ruhle’s part.
This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen personalities working for the same network endorse and promote tweets critical of their colleagues—specifically ones they could supersede. Last year, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy approvingly replied to and liked a series of Twitter attacks on Jedediah Bila, who she was subbing in for her as a Fox & Friends Weekend co-host. Campos-Duffy said at the time “any likes or replies I made were completely unintentional.” She is now the permanent weekend co-host of the Fox News morning show while Bila has left the network.