MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Reveals She Has COVID-19: ‘Sick and Scared’
‘IT IS NOT OVER’
MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle revealed on Monday morning that she and her family have contracted COVID-19 and she has spent the past two weeks recovering in bed. “My husband and my kids—they have it, too,” she said at the top of her broadcast. “We still don’t know how we got it, but we’re getting better, and we are very, very lucky. I am grateful to be back and on the mend and broadcasting safely from home where I’m still isolating until I know for sure that I am no longer contagious and positive.”
Noting that a coronavirus vaccine hasn’t been widely distributed yet, Ruhle called for her viewers to take precautions as the virus surges across America. “We have a virus that is ravaging our country, and we need to do a whole lot more to stop it,” the MSNBC host added. “And as a person who is sick and scared, I am begging you, please take this seriously. It is not over.”
Over the past two weeks, Chris Jansing has been filling in for Ruhle as she’s recovered from the disease. Ruhle’s personal message comes on the heels of primetime star Rachel Maddow’s revelation last month that her longtime partner Susan Mikula has tested positive and become extremely ill.