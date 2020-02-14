CHEAT SHEET
Gymnastics Coach Convicted of Lying to Cops in Larry Nassar Case
The fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal continues, with former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages being convicted Friday of lying to police who were investigating the predatory doctor. In 2018, Klages told investigators that two teenagers never reported being abused by Nassar in 1997—an assertion she repeated on the stand. The jury did not buy it, and now the 65-year-old faces up to five years in prison. An MSU medical dean was convicted of not taking proper action after Nassar was accused of molesting a patient in 2014, and MSU ex-president Lou Anna Simon is awaiting trial on charges of lying. Nassar, meanwhile, is serving an effective life sentence for his crimes.