Two Chinese Students Injured in MSU Shooting, Consulate Says
Two Chinese students were injured during the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night, according to a report. The spokesperson for the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago released a statement Thursday saying two Chinese students were “shot and injured” in the incident which left three other students dead. “After undergoing surgical treatment in the hospital, their lives are out of danger,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The hospital is further evaluating the next treatment plan. We sincerely hope that the injured students will recover soon.” Anthony McRae, 43, took his own life after carrying out the campus massacre in East Lansing on Monday, police said.