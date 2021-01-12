MTA Employee Who Was Suspended for Storming the U.S. Capitol Is Arrested
FALLOUT
An employee of New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority has been arrested for participating in the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week. Thirty-one-year-old Will Pepe was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon and will appear in federal court in White Plains, sources tell the New York Post, just days after he was suspended without pay by his employer. The MTA identified Pepe from a photo taken of him in the Capitol during the insurrection after he called out sick from work on the day of the riot. “Participation in the riot which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol last week was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers, and those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the People of New York,” a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transit Authority told the Post on Tuesday. The MTA is also planning to fire Pepe, who made over $73,000 last year in his job as a laborer at a Metro-North railyard.