MTA Employee Suspended After Seen Storming U.S. Capitol
An employee of New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority has been suspended without pay and is expected to be fired from his job after his employer identified him as one of the rioters at the Capitol this week. Will Pepe is a laborer for the Metropolitan Transit Authority in New York and he apparently called in sick on the day of the attack. “This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of Metro-North, New York and the nation,” the MTA said in a statement confirming Pepe’s suspension. The union that represents Pepe said it found his behavior “disappointing” and did not know about it before the fact. Pepe was seen at the Capitol in one of many photos the FBI distributed this week in order to identify and press charges against members of a pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol. In the picture, Pepe is seen smiling and looking at his phone.