MTA Says It Will Fight Sex-Toy Censorship Lawsuit

The MTA has released a statement saying it will “vigorously defend” the censorship lawsuit filed by sex-toy company Dame. The company, which offers products for women and non-binary people, said its advertising campaign was rejected by the MTA after it spent $150,000 on revisions. Dame is now suing over alleged censorship, pointing out that ads for male erectile products abound on the subway. The MTA responded to the lawsuit with a statement attributed to MTA Chief of External Affairs Officer Maxwell Young, which said the MTA’s advertising policy “clearly states that advertisements for sex toys or devices for any gender is not permitted, and advertising for FDA-approved medication is permitted.” The MTA will be defended by First Amendment lawyer Victor Kovner.