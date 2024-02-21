MTG and GOP Reps Lose Battle With SCOTUS Over $500 Mask Mandate Fines
NO COMMENT
The Supreme Court on Tuesday squashed an appeal from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and her two Republican colleagues attempting to overturn their fines for repeatedly opting not to wear face masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic. The justices left no comment accompanying their decision to decline the appeal from Greene, who was joined in the case by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ralph Norman (R-SC). Their decision allows a lower court ruling to stand, which tossed the Congresspeople’s constitutional challenge and ruled that courts lack jurisdiction to review the mask policy. According to the Associated Press, lawyers for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) agreed with the lower court ruling and urged the court to reject the appeal. The lawyers did make it clear, however, that the entire Republican leadership voted against the mask mandate. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene racked up a total of more than $100,000 in fines.