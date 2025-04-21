MTG Appears to Celebrate the Death of ‘Evil’ Pope Francis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to mock the death of Pope Francis on Monday—offering not condolences, but what looked like a celebration.

“Today there were major shifts in global leaderships. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God,” the Georgia Congresswoman wrote on X just hours after the 88-year-old pontiff died.

Greene’s post, which came without further clarification, seemed to frame the pope’s passing as a victory delivered by God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today there were major shifts in global leaderships.



Evil is being defeated by the hand of God. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2025

Pope Francis, seen as a relatively progressive pope, often clashed with conservatives—including President Donald Trump. He slammed Trump’s mass deportation plans in February, writing, “What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.”

Greene, a Trump ally notorious for making frequent incendiary comments, railed against Catholic bishops in 2022, accusing them of “destroying” the United States by advocating for policies that support migrants and refugees and said that Satan is “controlling the church.”

The congresswoman said she was raised Catholic, but left the church when she became a mother.

“I realized I could not trust the church leadership to protect my children from pedophiles,” she said, referencing the Catholic Church’s long history of clergy sex abuse allegations. She has since joined North Point Community Church, an evangelical megachurch in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Greene’s X post—which has garnered more than 3.5 million views, was met with immediate backlash online.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who broke ranks by criticizing Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, wrote simply, “You’re pure evil.”

Even some in the MAGA camp slammed her, with right-wing influencer Kaitlin Bennett calling it “an evil thing to tweet.”

What an evil thing to tweet — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) April 21, 2025

No regime changes were reported on Monday, though World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab—whom Greene has previously criticized—stepped down as chairman of the forum’s board after 50 years.