MTG Brands Fox News ‘Fake News’ as MAGA Civil War Deepens

Former Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned against MAGA’s favorite TV channel as the Republican civil war over Iran goes nuclear.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News has long echoed the American First narrative of the Republican Party’s MAGA wing. But some prominent MAGA supporters are falling out of love with the cable network over its backing for Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

Trump’s friend-turned-foe MTG accused the network of peddling “fake news” and “brainwashing boomers” over Iran. She wrote on X Sunday, ”Fox News is now the fake news. Brainwashing boomers to support what we voted against."

The 51-year-old former Georgia congresswoman, who resigned in January over her growing rift with the president, has been outspoken against his foreign wars, but particularly this one.

Her critical Fox News post came in response to fellow Fox regular and MAGA favorite Ann Coulter, who had been scathing about how the station covers Trump.

Coulter, 64, wrote on X, “Watching Fox News assure viewers the Iran war is going SUPER well and Trump is a total stud is like watching the same network assure viewers that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 election and Trump was the winner.”

The posts that called out Fox News over Iran. X

Fox paid Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million in 2023 to settle a defamation suit over its broadcast of false claims that the company helped rig the 2020 election, after a judge ruled the statements at issue were false.

MTG and Coulter spoke out after Trump and the Pentagon drew up plans for full-on ground operations in Iran—potentially including raids by special forces and conventional infantry—with 3,500 U.S. troops already in the region and thousands more on the way.

Fox News is Trump's favorite network. screen grab

Sixty-two percent of Americans oppose sending in ground troops to extend a war that has already led to the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and pushed gas prices sharply higher.

Coulter and Greene are not alone among MAGA influencers expressing their disquiet about Iran.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, 52, posted footage on Sunday morning purportedly shot by a Tehran resident that he claimed showed systematic civilian destruction, calling it a “war crime.”

Alex Jones has also been critical of American actions in Iran. X

“I reality [sic] this is a war CRIME!” Jones wrote, adding that Trump is now “publicly preparing a massive ground invasion,” in a post which included a video showing thick plumes of black smoke rising above the Iranian capital.

Greene resigned from Congress in January amid a feud with Trump over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files—a dispute that led the president to label her a “traitor.”

She has been one of the most vocal America First voices railing against the conflict since U.S. and Israeli forces launched joint strikes on Feb. 28, previously calling the Trump administration “a bunch of sick f--king liars” and warning that the war could cost Republicans the midterms.

Coulter is not happy with Fox, a network on which she has spent so much time. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The anger from MAGA influencers appears to have done little to shake Trump’s core supporters. A YouGov-Economist survey from March 10 found 91 percent of MAGA voters support the war.

The White House has shown little patience for Greene, with a White House spokesman dismissing her on Friday in a statement to Fox News Digital as a “quitter” who had abandoned her constituents mid-term.