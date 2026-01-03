MTG Calls Out Trump’s BS Reason For Attacking Venezuela

Drugs aren’t the reason why Donald Trump bombed Venezuela and abducted its president, according to MAGA’s highest-profile defector.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote a scathing condemnation of Trump’s late-night siege on Saturday. “By removing Maduro, this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran,” she wrote.

Greene, once Trump's most ardent champion, said the Venezuela strikes were against everything Republicans voted for in 2024. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

For months, the Trump administration has banged the drum about Venezuelan drugs harming American citizens. It has accused the country’s now-arrested dictator, Nicolás Maduro, of heading a narcoterrorist cartel, and blown supposed Venezuelan drug boats out of the water without providing evidence supporting the attacks.

But for Greene and other Trump critics, including GOP members of Congress, that justification for toppling a nation’s regime falls apart under the slightest scrutiny.

“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S.-Mexico border,” wrote Greene, 51.

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?”

Trump grumbled that “Something’s going to have to be done with Mexico” on Fox and Friends Saturday morning after the Venezuela attack.

Greene also pointed to the 79-year-old president’s baffling November pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted of conspiring with drug traffickers to smuggle a staggering 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. while publicly promoting anti-narcotics policies in Honduras. Trump justified pardoning Hernández, who was arrested and sentenced to 45 years in prison during the Biden administration, by saying he was treated “very unfairly.”

“Ironically, cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S.,” Greene observed.

She wasn’t alone in seeing through the excuses given for Trump’s intense focus on Venezuela and into the obvious, profit-driven logic behind the attacks.

Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Greene's ally in pushing for the release of the Epstein files, also called BS on Trump's military operations in Venezuela. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who allied with Greene on pushing for the release of the Epstein files, also noticed that the deadly drug fentanyl didn’t factor into Trump’s Venezuela invasion.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted a fresh indictment against Maduro on Saturday, accusing him of leading the Cartel of the Suns, an amorphous, non-traditional cartel of high-ranking government officials allegedly involved in trafficking narcotics. Maduro was previously indicted in a U.S. court in 2020.

Massie noted of the new filing, “25 page indictment but no mention of fentanyl or stolen oil. Search it for yourself.”

He later posted, “AG and others legally characterize attack in Venezuela as ‘arrest with military support.’ Meanwhile Trump announces he’s taken over the country and will run it until he finds someone suitable to replace him. Added bonus: says American oil companies will get to exploit the oil.”

Massie was referring to Trump’s slurry Saturday press conference in which he seemingly copped to the profits American oil companies will rake in while the U.S. “runs” Venezuela.

“As everyone knows, the oil business in Venezuela has been a bust, a total bust, for a long period of time,” said a sleepy Trump.

“They were pumping almost nothing by comparison to what they could have been pumping and what could have taken place,” he added. “We’re going to have our very large United States put up companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, to go in, spend billions of dollars to fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” he said.