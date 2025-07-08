MTG Defends ‘Hero’ Doctor Involved in Covid Vaccine Scam

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has asked the Department of Justice to drop its charges against a Utah plastic surgeon accused of running a Covid vaccine scheme.

Greene took to X Tuesday to come to the defense of Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, 58, from Salt Lake City, Utah, who is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Moore is accused of allegedly destroying over $28 million worth of government-provided Covid vaccines, distributed fraudulent vaccination record cards, and administered saline shots to children instead of the Covid vaccine at the request of their parents.

Greene announced that she was “writing a letter to the DOJ asking all charges be dropped against Dr. Kirk Moore,” who is “facing thirty five years in federal prison.”

“This man is a hero, not a criminal,” she wrote. “The charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump.”

“The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats,” she went on to say.

Greene parroted the conspiracy that “Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayer’s dollars for experimental covid vaccines,” which were then “forced on Americans, our military, and our children against their will.”

“Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of covid and are proven to cause life threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today,” she claimed.

Studies have shown that there is no evidence suggesting that Covid vaccines causing an increased risk of miscarriages, and it is extremely rare for people to experience adverse effects from the vaccine.

Other side effects like myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle, rarely occur and “most patients with pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination respond well to medicine and rest and feel better quickly,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

In 2021, the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine was found to cause blood clots in around 3.83 cases per million of vaccine doses, but the vaccine has stopped being distributed in the United States since 2023.

Moore’s 15-day trial kicked off Monday with jury selection under the supervision of U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson, who was appointed under Trump and will be overseeing the case. Jury selection is set to conclude Tuesday.

Moore’s medical corporation, two of his employees, Kari Dee Burgoyne and Sandra Flores, and his neighbor, Kristen Andersen, were also charged in the 2023 indictment against him.

Dozens of people, including Republican lawmakers and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, came out to the courthouse Monday to show their support for Moore.

“It just warms my heart to see you guys here, thank you,” Moore said before walking into the courthouse.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, one supporter’s sign quoted an X post that Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in April that read: “Dr. Moore deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!”

Over the years, Utah has been taking steps to dismantle Covid vaccine mandates, the Utah legislature banning “vaccine passports” in government buildings, colleges, and universities in 2021. The state also got rid of its mask mandate that same year.

“We were treated like second-class citizens because we didn’t get the shot. You had to have a vaccine passport to walk down the streets and go into a shop, to go to a Jazz game, go to a restaurant,” Schultz told the crowd gathered in front of the courthouse. “That was unbelievable. It was wrong.”